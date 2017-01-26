Dutch justice minister resigns weeks before elections.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch security and justice minister resigned Thursday amid allegations that he was involved in withholding information from lawmakers, a potentially damaging blow to the administration of Prime Minister Mark Rutte less than two months before a national election. Security and Justice Minister Ard van der Steur quit days after a new book presented evidence of his involvement in drafting responses to Parliament's questions about a deal prosecutors made with a drug trafficker in 2000.

