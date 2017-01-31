Dutch Jewish wedding film from 1939 shines light on doomed community
During the Holocaust, Friesland's vibrant Jewish community was forever obliterated , including its endemic customs and distinct Yiddish dialect. It is one of the starkest examples of how the Holocaust decimated and irreparably changed Dutch Jewry.
