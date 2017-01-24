Dutch government wants to counter Trump with abortion funds
THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government says it wants an international fund to finance access to birth control, abortion and education for women in developing countries. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Lilianne Ploumen announced the plan Tuesday in reaction to an executive memorandum U.S. President Donald Trump signed a day earlier.
