Dutch government wants to counter Tru...

Dutch government wants to counter Trump with abortion funds

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The Dutch government says it wants an international fund to finance access to birth control, abortion and education for women in developing countries. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Lilianne Ploumen announced the plan Tuesday in reaction to an executive memorandum U.S. President Donald Trump signed a day earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Mon CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,349 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC