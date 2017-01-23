Dutch government mulls ban on international child adoption amid trafficking fears
The Dutch government is expected to vote on whether to ban international child adoption amid concerns over the danger of trafficking and laundering children, raising the possibility that other countries could follow suit, experts say. The vote, being closely watched by the child adoption industry worldwide, is expected in March and follows a report published by the Ministry of Justice that found the adoption process can be used as a front for child trafficking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|5 hr
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC