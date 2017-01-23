Dutch government mulls ban on interna...

Dutch government mulls ban on international child adoption amid trafficking fears

17 hrs ago

The Dutch government is expected to vote on whether to ban international child adoption amid concerns over the danger of trafficking and laundering children, raising the possibility that other countries could follow suit, experts say. The vote, being closely watched by the child adoption industry worldwide, is expected in March and follows a report published by the Ministry of Justice that found the adoption process can be used as a front for child trafficking.

