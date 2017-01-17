Dutch Developer Added Backdoor To Web...

Dutch Developer Added Backdoor To Websites He Built, Phished Over 20,000 Users

2 hrs ago

An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: A Dutch developer illegally accessed the accounts of over 20,000 users after he allegedly collected their login information via backdoors installed on websites he built. According to an official statement , Dutch police officials are now in the process of notifying these victims about the crook's actions.

