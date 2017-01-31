Dutch commission says 31 parties want to contest election

Plasman showed up a... The Latest: US Embassy in Israel moves to clarify travel rules to America for Israelis from 7 nations under Trump ban Republicans are muscling more of President Donald Trump's Cabinet nominees to the cusp of Senate confirmation over Democratic objections The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is defending his staff's work on President Donald Trump's executive order on refugees and immigration Senate Finance Committee votes to confirm President Donald Trump's picks for health and Treasury secretary are being indefinitely postponed after Democrats boycotted the meeting A Senate committee has approved Republican donor and school choice advocate Betsy DeVos for education secretary, even as two GOP senators expressed some reservations The British government has passed a law granting posthumous pardons to thousands of men who were convicted under now-abolished ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.