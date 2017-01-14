Duale must be sanctioned, insists Kal...

Duale must be sanctioned, insists Kalonzo

53 min ago Read more: Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka insists that Majority Leader Adan Duale be sanctioned over alleged incitement remarks he made against members of a certain community in Garissa. Musyoka who was in Garissa is accusing the government and the majority leader of practicing exclusionist politics at the behest of unity.

