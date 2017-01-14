Duale must be sanctioned, insists Kalonzo
Wiper Democratic Movement Leader Kalonzo Musyoka insists that Majority Leader Adan Duale be sanctioned over alleged incitement remarks he made against members of a certain community in Garissa. Musyoka who was in Garissa is accusing the government and the majority leader of practicing exclusionist politics at the behest of unity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Fri
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC