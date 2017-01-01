Doubt about Franks' betrayal
For decades the world and Otto Frank believed that someone tipped off the authorities about his family living in secret rooms in Amsterdam, where his teenage daughter Anne chronicled life in hiding under the Nazi regime in documents known as the Diary of Anne Frank . Now though, a new theory suggests that there was no secret tip-off after all, but that the Jewish family was found during investigations into possible illegal activities at the building where the Franks were hiding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC