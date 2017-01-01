Doubt about Franks' betrayal

Doubt about Franks' betrayal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

For decades the world and Otto Frank believed that someone tipped off the authorities about his family living in secret rooms in Amsterdam, where his teenage daughter Anne chronicled life in hiding under the Nazi regime in documents known as the Diary of Anne Frank . Now though, a new theory suggests that there was no secret tip-off after all, but that the Jewish family was found during investigations into possible illegal activities at the building where the Franks were hiding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,505,800

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC