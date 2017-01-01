Doubt about Franks' betrayal

For decades the world and Otto Frank believed that someone tipped off the authorities about his family living in secret rooms in Amsterdam, where his teenage daughter Anne chronicled life in hiding under the Nazi regime in documents known as the Diary of Anne Frank . Now though, a new theory suggests that there was no secret tip-off after all, but that the Jewish family was found during investigations into possible illegal activities at the building where the Franks were hiding.

