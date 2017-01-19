DCINY Presents 19-Century Piano Technique Expert Christina Kobb in her Carnegie Hall Debut
On February 24 at 8PM, DCINY presents 19th-century piano technique expert Christina Kobb in a performance of her program titled Keys to Romance. The Norwegian pianist and scholar makes her Carnegie Hall debut performing an evening of selected Romantic piano pieces including works by Schubert, Robert Schumann , Clara Schumann, Grieg, and Liszt.
