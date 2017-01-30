Corpse of Famous Weasel on Display
Last fall, a weasel failed to read the warning signs and crossed a fence guarding CERN's Large Hadron Collider. The stone marten was immediately zapped with 18,000 volts, and the incident shut down the collider temporarily.
Comments
Discussions
