.com | SA woman 'killed Dutch lover with acid'

Berlinah Madikeledi Wallace , originally from Sebokeng in Gauteng, is facing a murder charge in England after she allegedly attacked her 29-year-old Dutch ex-boyfriend with sulphuric acid in that country. Mark van Dongen died of his burn wounds, which covered 83% of his body, early in January, after enduring 15 months and 10 days of hell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.