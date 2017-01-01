.com | Goose-bump gala - thousands take icy Dutch dip

.com | Goose-bump gala - thousands ta...

Tens of thousands of hardy souls, some dressed appropriately as superheroes, plunged into the icy waters of the North Sea on Sunday as The Netherlands marked the New Year. In the resort of Scheveningen, bathers donning caps with the national colour of orange strode into the waves at noon, many screeching as they encountered a water temperature of 7C and a white fog.

