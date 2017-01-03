Chinese owner ordered to pay Dutch cl...

Chinese owner ordered to pay Dutch club nearly 2.5 million

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A judge has ordered the Chinese owner of ADO The Hague to pay the Dutch Eredivisie club nearly 2.5 million euros he owes it as part of his 2015 takeover. The struggling club has been at loggerheads with its owner, Hui Wang and his company United Vansen, for months, claiming that he has not provided all the funds he pledged when he took over ownership of the top tier club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... 18 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC