Chinese owner ordered to pay Dutch club nearly 2.5 million
" A judge has ordered the Chinese owner of ADO The Hague to pay the Dutch Eredivisie club nearly 2.5 million euros he owes it as part of his 2015 takeover. The struggling club has been at loggerheads with its owner, Hui Wang and his company United Vansen, for months, claiming that he has not provided all the funds he pledged when he took over ownership of the top tier club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|18 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC