Chinese owner hands ADO money and sees future with club
ADO Den Haag has received the 2.5 million euros from Chinese owner United Vansen ordered to be paid by a Dutch court, the Dutch soccer club announced on Friday. On January 19 this year ADO already received 500,000 euros from UVS and on Friday the remaining two million euros came in on the Dutch club's bank account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Jan 23
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC