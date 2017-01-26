Chinese owner hands ADO money and see...

Chinese owner hands ADO money and sees future with club

ADO Den Haag has received the 2.5 million euros from Chinese owner United Vansen ordered to be paid by a Dutch court, the Dutch soccer club announced on Friday. On January 19 this year ADO already received 500,000 euros from UVS and on Friday the remaining two million euros came in on the Dutch club's bank account.

