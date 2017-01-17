China Threatens - Large-Scale War' on USBy Gordon G. Chang
Trump's secretary of State nominee signals radical change in Washington's policy toward Beijing-and the reaction is immediate. But how far will either side go? Beijing was hitting back hard against remarks made by Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump's pick for secretary of State, in his confirmation hearing.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec '16
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
