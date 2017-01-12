China Strengthens Territorial Claims Over South China Sea With New Intelligence-gathering Weapon
The tension in the highly contested area in the South China Sea is far from over now that China has sent an electronic surveillance ship as it beefs up its presence in the region. China's Peoples Liberation Army has, so far, deployed six vessels in one of the world's most important maritime zones.
