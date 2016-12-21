China looks to build up underwater de...

China looks to build up underwater defences

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

China's seizure of an American underwater drone in the South China Sea this month was a reflection of Beijing's concerns about the growing use of such vehicles in the contested waters and would spur efforts to build up its own military capabilities beneath the waves, military experts say. Beijing played down the seizure of the unmanned underwater vehicle, which the United States said was operating lawfully in international waters about 50 nautical miles northwest of Subic Bay in the Philippines when it was taken by a Chinese navy ship on December 15, and returned the drone five days later to a US navy ship close to where it had been seized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Fri Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,532,157

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC