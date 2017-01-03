Cancer: 'Old' cells linked to drug si...

Cancer: 'Old' cells linked to drug side effects

Read more: Nature

Cancer chemotherapy causes a host of side effects, and a particular group of cells that have stopped dividing could be at the root of this problem. Chemotherapy drugs cause some healthy cells to stop dividing and become senescent, and such cells are thought to promote ageing.

Chicago, IL

