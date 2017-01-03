Bosnian Serbs celebrate divisive nati...

Bosnian Serbs celebrate divisive national holiday, defying top court

Bosnian Serb leaders commemorated their autonomous republic's national holiday in freezing cold on Monday, defying a Constitutional Court ban and stoking the ethnic tensions that drove Bosnia's 1992-95 war. Members of special police forces of Republic of Srpska march during a parade marking the anniversary of Republic of Srpska in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 9, 2017.

Chicago, IL

