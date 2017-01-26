Blasterjaxx's Thom admits he brought ...

Blasterjaxx's Thom admits he brought his father to their last Glasgow gig

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

He admitted it was nice to have a parent on the road with him saying, "Well, the last time in Glasgow was the first time I brought my father with me on tour! While he cannot guarantee his dad will be on the road with him this time around, what he can assure is that he will bring top quality beats when he plays the o2 Academy on Saturday, January 28 as part of dance promoters Colours 22nd birthday celebrations. He added: " We have some really cool stuff coming up and I always enjoy playing new tracks in my sets to see the reactions of the fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Mon CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC