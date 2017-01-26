Blasterjaxx's Thom admits he brought his father to their last Glasgow gig

He admitted it was nice to have a parent on the road with him saying, "Well, the last time in Glasgow was the first time I brought my father with me on tour! While he cannot guarantee his dad will be on the road with him this time around, what he can assure is that he will bring top quality beats when he plays the o2 Academy on Saturday, January 28 as part of dance promoters Colours 22nd birthday celebrations. He added: " We have some really cool stuff coming up and I always enjoy playing new tracks in my sets to see the reactions of the fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.