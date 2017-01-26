Blasterjaxx's Thom admits he brought his father to their last Glasgow gig
He admitted it was nice to have a parent on the road with him saying, "Well, the last time in Glasgow was the first time I brought my father with me on tour! While he cannot guarantee his dad will be on the road with him this time around, what he can assure is that he will bring top quality beats when he plays the o2 Academy on Saturday, January 28 as part of dance promoters Colours 22nd birthday celebrations. He added: " We have some really cool stuff coming up and I always enjoy playing new tracks in my sets to see the reactions of the fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs...
|Mon
|CCCC
|1
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Jan 21
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC