Banned surgeon accused of botching op

A Dutch doctor alleged to have botched two previous surgeries at the Ngwelezana Hospital in Empangeni is back at the operating table - allegedly resulting in a man losing his leg last week. Dr Robert Muller, who was banned from performing vascular surgeries in the Netherlands, was authorised by hospital management to perform a surgery despite being moved to the urology department.

