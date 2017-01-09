Baltimore attorney says he will run against Marilyn Mosby in 2018
Attorney Charles N. "Chad" Curlett Jr. confirmed to The Sun that he will run for top prosecutor in next year's Democratic primary, which is scheduled for June. He filed preliminary campaign paperwork in the fall, and again last week.
