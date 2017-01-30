Ayena compensation remarks spark protests
The former Member of Parliament for Oyam North in Oyam District, Mr Krispus Ayena Odongo, is at the centre of controversy once again following his remarks about war compensation. Recently, Mr Ayena, the lawyer representing former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen in the ongoing trial at The-Hague-based International Criminal Court said hundreds of war victims seeking compensation from government were not yet born at the time of the conflict.
