Ayena compensation remarks spark prot...

Ayena compensation remarks spark protests

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

The former Member of Parliament for Oyam North in Oyam District, Mr Krispus Ayena Odongo, is at the centre of controversy once again following his remarks about war compensation. Recently, Mr Ayena, the lawyer representing former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen in the ongoing trial at The-Hague-based International Criminal Court said hundreds of war victims seeking compensation from government were not yet born at the time of the conflict.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Haradinaj could become KLA crimes court's firs... Jan 23 CCCC 1
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Jan 21 George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,422,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC