'As much as Trump has torn us apart, he's bringing us...
'As much as Trump has torn us apart, he's bringing us together': reactions to Women's March on D.C. Estimates say as many as half a million people attended the central rally in D.C. Jan. 21, with more than a million in total protesting worldwide . State organizers estimated before the event that at least 1,000 people would travel to the march from Lancaster on more than 20 buses, with more leaving in their own private vehicles and through carpools.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17
|Sat
|George
|6
|In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe...
|Jan 17
|Brexit
|1
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|Jan 13
|Teddy
|21
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec '16
|Jess
|2
