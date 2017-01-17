'As much as Trump has torn us apart, ...

'As much as Trump has torn us apart, he's bringing us...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

'As much as Trump has torn us apart, he's bringing us together': reactions to Women's March on D.C. Estimates say as many as half a million people attended the central rally in D.C. Jan. 21, with more than a million in total protesting worldwide . State organizers estimated before the event that at least 1,000 people would travel to the march from Lancaster on more than 20 buses, with more leaving in their own private vehicles and through carpools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ukraine takes Russia to ICJ over downing of MH17 Sat George 6
News In 2 months, the Dutch vote will set off Europe... Jan 17 Brexit 1
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... Jan 13 Teddy 21
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec '16 Jess 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,306 • Total comments across all topics: 278,171,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC