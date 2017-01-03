Arab Israeli MK: There are thousands ...

Arab Israeli MK: There are thousands of Azarias that have not been put on trial

Jerusalem Post

Joint List MK Jamal Zahalke reacted to the conviction of IDF soldier Elor Azaria on Wednesday, saying "There are thousands of Azarias that have not been put on trial." Zahalke said that the root of the problem was not individual soldiers, but rather a leadership that "continues in acts of killing and occupation and tramples on the human rights of Palestinians."

Chicago, IL

