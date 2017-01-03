Andrea Rosen Gallery opens first solo...

Andrea Rosen Gallery opens first solo exhibition in the U.S. of artist Miguel ngel C rdenas

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Art Daily

Andrea Rosen Gallery presents the first solo exhibition in the United States of Colombian-Dutch artist Miguel A ngel CA rdenas . Born in Colombia, CA rdenas moved to Amsterdam in 1962, where he adopted the name Michel Cardena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ... Jan 4 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment Dec 30 Jeff Brightone 1
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec '16 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec '16 Branderij regular 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,139 • Total comments across all topics: 277,790,287

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC