An Open Letter to the Paris "Peace" Summit Delegates
For more than 70 years, the world has been talking about a "two-state solution" where one of those states would be Arab and one would be Jewish. It sounds great on paper and it even passed a vote of the nations.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec '16
|Branderij regular
|14
