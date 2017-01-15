Amsterdam's first GCC trade mission v...

Amsterdam's first GCC trade mission visits Doha

A delegation representing cultural organisations, startups, and the official foreign investment agency for the Amsterdam Metropolitan Area is in Doha. The delegation is led by Kajsa Ollongren , Deputy Mayor of Amsterdam.

Chicago, IL

