Al-Qaeda ally releases video showing Swiss hostage alive: SITE1 hour ago

Washington, Jan 11: Al-Qaeda's affiliate in North Africa released a new proof-of-life video of Swiss missionary Beatrice Stockly, held hostage in Mali by the group since last January, US-based monitoring group SITE said. The Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb video, which lasts two minutes and 17 seconds, was posted on social media sites Telegram and Twitter yesterday, according to SITE.

