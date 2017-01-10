Abe ends Philippine visit with investment, speedboat pledge
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on his way to Australia Friday after a two-day visit to the Philippines during which he pledged $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investments along with speedboats and other counterterrorism equipment. He left for Sydney from southern Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O...
|3 hr
|whoever
|19
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Jan 4
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Obama's final, shameful, legacy moment
|Dec 30
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec '16
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec '16
|kennedy_christian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC