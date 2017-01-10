Abe ends Philippine visit with invest...

Abe ends Philippine visit with investment, speedboat pledge

5 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on his way to Australia Friday after a two-day visit to the Philippines during which he pledged $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investments along with speedboats and other counterterrorism equipment. He left for Sydney from southern Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown.

