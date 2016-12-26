What Does UN Vote on Israeli Settlements Mean and What's Next? 2 hours ago

What Does UN Vote on Israeli Settleme...

United Nations Security Council 2334, which passed Dec. 23 by a vote of 14-0 with the U.S. abstaining, describes Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as illegal and an obstacle to peace with the Palestinians. It was the first time U.S. President Barack Obama declined to block a Security Council resolution that Israel considered hostile, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused him of staging a "shameless ambush" against his country.

