Van Oord to reinforce Houtrib dike
Van Oord announces that the Dutch Directorate General for Public Works and Water Management intends to award the contract for the reinforcement of the Houtrib dike to Van Oord and its partner Boskalis. The contract carries a value of EUR 90 million of which Van Oord's share amounts to EUR 45 million.
