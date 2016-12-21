Turkey recalls Hague diplomat over di...

Turkey recalls Hague diplomat over diaspora spying claims

Turkey has summoned home a senior diplomat who was accused of compiling a list of Dutch Turks who might have sympathized with July's failed coup, the Dutch government said on Wednesday. Yusuf Acar had been religious affairs attache at Turkey's embassy and the head of the Dutch arm of Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs, a situation ministers said could amount to an unacceptable mingling of politics and religion.

Chicago, IL

