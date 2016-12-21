The Star Of Bethlehem And The Magi: Myth Or Reality?
Trying to relate biblical narrative to actual historical events is a complex field of scholarship that attracts interest both from inside and outside academia. The purpose here is multifaceted, from the believer historian or astronomer that wants to prove that there is a connection, to the nonbeliever that wants to disprove any such thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
|An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial
|Oct '16
|Milosevic bol Crn...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC