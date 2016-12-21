The new Coast Guard boats are here

The new Coast Guard boats are here

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Trinadad Express

HISTORY was made yesterday when Lieutenant Commander Kele-Ann Bourne of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard became the first female naval captain in the southern Caribbean to cross the Atlantic as the country took delivery of two more vessels to complete the fleet purchased from the Netherlands ship-building company Damens. The journey began on November 25 from the Damens shipyard in Gorinchem, Netherlands and the TTS Moruga and TTS Carli Bay travelled almost 4700 miles to get here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,627 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC