The new Coast Guard boats are here
HISTORY was made yesterday when Lieutenant Commander Kele-Ann Bourne of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard became the first female naval captain in the southern Caribbean to cross the Atlantic as the country took delivery of two more vessels to complete the fleet purchased from the Netherlands ship-building company Damens. The journey began on November 25 from the Damens shipyard in Gorinchem, Netherlands and the TTS Moruga and TTS Carli Bay travelled almost 4700 miles to get here.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
|An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial
|Oct '16
|Milosevic bol Crn...
|4
