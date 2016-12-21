Sick Dutch boy's nail-varnish dare ne...

Sick Dutch boy's nail-varnish dare nets over 2.5 mn euros1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: India.com

The Hague, December 25: A terminally ill six-year-old Dutch boy, who hoped to raise a few hundred euros by daring people to paint their nails, has raised more than 2.5 million euros. Tijn Kolsteren, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in May, launched the appeal only three days ago, but it fired the imagination of the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,886

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC