Sick Dutch boy's nail-varnish dare nets over 2.5 mn euros1 hour ago
The Hague, December 25: A terminally ill six-year-old Dutch boy, who hoped to raise a few hundred euros by daring people to paint their nails, has raised more than 2.5 million euros. Tijn Kolsteren, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in May, launched the appeal only three days ago, but it fired the imagination of the public.
