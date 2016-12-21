Senator McConnell, the Security Counc...

Senator McConnell, the Security Council Resolution, and the Default of the Guardians

President Obama has learned well from Majority Leader McConnell. A few days ago, U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power, acting under direction of Secretary of State Kerry, who was himself obeying diktat from President Obama, abstained from a Security Council resolution condemning Israel's legal settlement of the territory known as, "The West Bank."

