Ramifications of UNSC resolution: Sanctions, boycotts and ICC lawsuits

The UN Security Council's Resolution 2334 , which was adopted on Friday , may not have immediate practical ramifications, but it could open the door to lawsuits against Israel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and for sanctions to be imposed on Israel-both by the UN and by individual countries. Of the 15 members of the UN Security Council, 14 voted in favor of the resolution against Israel's settlement construction, which was raised by Malaysia, New Zealand, Venezuela and Senegal after Egypt rescinded it as a result of Israeli pressure .

