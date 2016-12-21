Ramifications of UNSC resolution: Sanctions, boycotts and ICC lawsuits
The UN Security Council's Resolution 2334 , which was adopted on Friday , may not have immediate practical ramifications, but it could open the door to lawsuits against Israel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and for sanctions to be imposed on Israel-both by the UN and by individual countries. Of the 15 members of the UN Security Council, 14 voted in favor of the resolution against Israel's settlement construction, which was raised by Malaysia, New Zealand, Venezuela and Senegal after Egypt rescinded it as a result of Israeli pressure .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
|An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial
|Oct '16
|Milosevic bol Crn...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC