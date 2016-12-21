Prosecutors to appeal Dutch populist ...

Prosecutors to appeal Dutch populist Wilders' sentence

Friday

Dutch prosecutors said Friday they would appeal a local court verdict earlier this month which found anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders guilty of discrimination but did not give him a prison sentence. Geert Wilders has among other things vowed to confiscate Qurans, close mosques and Islamic schools, shut the borders and ban migrants from Islamic countries.

Chicago, IL

