Prosecutors to appeal Dutch populist Wilders' sentence
Dutch prosecutors said Friday they would appeal a local court verdict earlier this month which found anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders guilty of discrimination but did not give him a prison sentence. Geert Wilders has among other things vowed to confiscate Qurans, close mosques and Islamic schools, shut the borders and ban migrants from Islamic countries.
