Plans to smuggle 1.4m worth of cocaine into the UK foiled at London Biggin Hill Airport

Plans to smuggle nearly 12kg of cocaine with an estimated value of A 1.4m into the UK through London Biggin Hill Airport were foiled by border police. The border force officers discovered the illegal drugs when they stopped a passenger as they arrived in on a flight from Breda, near Rotterdam.

