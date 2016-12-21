Pilot and accomplice smuggle 2.4m coc...

Pilot and accomplice smuggle 2.4m cocaine into UK before his arrest while sitting on toilet

Thursday Dec 22

A pilot is facing jail after being caught with his trousers down as he smuggled cocaine worth more than A 2.4 million into the UK. Dutch national John Buwalda, 49, was held by National Crime Agency officers in a Holiday Inn near Rochester Airport in Kent shortly after flying in from the Netherlands in a light aircraft.

Chicago, IL

