Philippines may relocate naval drills with US - defence minister

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked his defence minister to move joint naval exercises with the United States away from the disputed South China Sea as Duterte tries to repair Manila's ties with China. President Rodrigo Duterte waves to supporters as he leads the death anniversary celebration of Filipino national hero Dr Jose Rizal in Manila, Philippines December 30, 2016.

Chicago, IL

