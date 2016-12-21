Palestinian land owner preparing to t...

Palestinian land owner preparing to take settlers to ICC

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Ynetnews

The 2,000 acres that will be expropriated if the Regulation Bill is approved include the Mitzpe Kramim outpost, which was built on land that Hazem Hassim Ajaj says belongs to his family. 'When I heard that a settlement had been built on my land, I felt as if my hand had been cut off,' he says, vowing not to give up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,852 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,764

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC