Palestinian land owner preparing to take settlers to ICC
The 2,000 acres that will be expropriated if the Regulation Bill is approved include the Mitzpe Kramim outpost, which was built on land that Hazem Hassim Ajaj says belongs to his family. 'When I heard that a settlement had been built on my land, I felt as if my hand had been cut off,' he says, vowing not to give up.
