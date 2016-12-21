PA planning more steps against Israel at ICC
Saeb Erekat, formerly the chief negotiator on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and a member of the Fatah Central Committee, threatened on Tuesday that the PA would take a number of steps in the International Criminal Court in The Hague against what he termed the "crimes of the Israeli occupation, led by the settlements." "The whole world, including the five permanent members of the Security Council and the United States in particular, unanimously agreed and clearly said that Israel's occupation of Palestinian land and all that it entails is illegal and a war crime," said Erekat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
|An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial
|Oct '16
|Milosevic bol Crn...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC