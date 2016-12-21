PA planning more steps against Israel...

PA planning more steps against Israel at ICC

9 hrs ago

Saeb Erekat, formerly the chief negotiator on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and a member of the Fatah Central Committee, threatened on Tuesday that the PA would take a number of steps in the International Criminal Court in The Hague against what he termed the "crimes of the Israeli occupation, led by the settlements." "The whole world, including the five permanent members of the Security Council and the United States in particular, unanimously agreed and clearly said that Israel's occupation of Palestinian land and all that it entails is illegal and a war crime," said Erekat.

Chicago, IL

