Obama's Late Hit on Israelby Charles Krauthammer"When the chips are...
Four years later - his last election behind him, with a month to go in office and with no need to fool Jew or gentile again - Obama took the measure of Israel's back and slid a knife into it. Many people don't quite understand the damage done to Israel by the U.S. abstention that permitted passage of a Security Council resolution condemning Israel over its settlements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
|An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial
|Oct '16
|Milosevic bol Crn...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC