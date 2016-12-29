Oakland Zoo animals enjoy leftover Christmas trees
Gifts poured in from the public through an online wishlist put together by zookeepers, and Chrismas tree farms donated their leftover trees to the animals. This turned out to be a major hit with the zoo creatures - They were highly entertained by the trees, which create sticky snacks, fun furniture, perfect hiding places, and a new smell for the animals to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As...
|Dec 15
|Jess
|2
|Russia joins U.S. in denying international law
|Dec 12
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|10
|Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M...
|Dec 10
|kennedy_christian
|2
|Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found...
|Dec 9
|Branderij regular
|14
|Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ...
|Nov '16
|RUSSIA WAR CRIMES
|3
|An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial
|Oct '16
|Milosevic bol Crn...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC