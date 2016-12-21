Nail-painting cancer fundraiser goes viral
THE HAGUE: A terminally ill Dutch six-year-old, who hoped to raise a few hundred euros for other sick children by daring people to paint their nails in garish colours, had raised more than a 1 million by Friday. Tijn Kolsteren, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in May, launched the appeal only two days ago but it has quickly fired the imagination of the Dutch public who have donated 1,270,000 so far.
