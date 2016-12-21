Munchi
Rajiv Munch , better known by his stage name Munchi, is a Dutch producer and DJ of Dominican descent, born and raised in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He is credited to have made "the first truly original work" for moombahton, taking "the sound to the next level" and being the originator of moombahcore.
