Margaret Thatcher Projects Presents Hoping for Clear Skies Group Exhibition

Margaret Thatcher Projects will present the group exhibition Hoping for Clear Skies , inspired by Thomas Hardy 's sonnet "At a Lunar Eclipse". The exhibition will include works by six female artists Jaq Belcher, Lula Mae Blocton, Maureen McQuillan, Maria Park, Heidi Spector and Heidi van Wieren.

