Jason C. Tramm To Conduct Oltenia Philharmonic Symphony, Featuring Soloist Veronica Iovan, Dec. 2...
Jason C. Tramm will guest conduct "Concert extraordinary de Cr?ciun" with the Oltenia Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra and Academic Choir with featured soloist, Romanian- American soprano Veronica Iovan, December 21st through 23rd in Craiova, Romania. The concert will present works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Franz Schubert, Csar Franck, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Georg Friedrich Hndel, Harold Arlen, Leroy Anderson, Agustn Lara, Nino Rota, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov,Pietro Yon, Franz Xaver Gruber.
