Jason C. Tramm To Conduct Oltenia Phi...

Jason C. Tramm To Conduct Oltenia Philharmonic Symphony, Featuring Soloist Veronica Iovan, Dec. 2...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Jason C. Tramm will guest conduct "Concert extraordinary de Cr?ciun" with the Oltenia Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra and Academic Choir with featured soloist, Romanian- American soprano Veronica Iovan, December 21st through 23rd in Craiova, Romania. The concert will present works by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Franz Schubert, Csar Franck, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Georg Friedrich Hndel, Harold Arlen, Leroy Anderson, Agustn Lara, Nino Rota, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov,Pietro Yon, Franz Xaver Gruber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Europe stand for freedom or submission? As... Dec 15 Jess 2
News Russia joins U.S. in denying international law Dec 12 RUSSIA in DECLINE 10
News Should there be more or fewer immigrants from M... Dec 10 kennedy_christian 2
News Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders found... Dec 9 Branderij regular 14
News Serbia easily digests Commission's 'progress re... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Hague Prosecutor's Finding On Ukraine Conflict ... Nov '16 RUSSIA WAR CRIMES 3
News An Inside Account Of Milosevic's Unfinished Trial Oct '16 Milosevic bol Crn... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,620 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,215

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC